Florida State softball, baseball earn wins against ACC rival Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State baseball and softball teams secured wins against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson Thursday.

BASEBALL

Florida State 5, Clemson 1: The Seminoles (13-16, 3-9 ACC) defeated the Tigers (17-14, 2-8 ACC) Thursday at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee.

The result ended a 10-game losing streak for the Seminoles.

The FSU offense was powered by Jaime Ferrer who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored, a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and three RBI.

Jordan Carrion added an RBI double, while James Tibbs III hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend FSU’s lead to 5-0.

DeAmez Ross added two hits in the victory.

Jackson Baumeister got the start on the mound for Florida State and went seven innings, gave up four hits, zero earned runs, two walks and registered 14 strikeouts for his second win of the season.

Doug Kirkland pitched a scoreless inning in relief, while Carson Montgomery pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save.

Clemson scored a run in the top of the eighth inning.

The series is scheduled to continue Friday with game time set for 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Florida State defeated No. 4 ranked Clemson in two games of a doubleheader Thursday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

FSU won the first game by a 7-0 score and the second game by a 4-1 score.

Game 1: FSU ended a scoreless game in the top of the fifth inning as an infield single by Jahni Kerr led to a run along with a Michaela Edenfield two-run double gave the Seminoles a 3-0 lead.

Edenfield then hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning as part of a four-run frame. After the frame, FSU led 7-0.

Edenfield finished the game with five RBI.

Makenna Reid got the start in the circle in game one and pitched three innings, did not give up a hit, an earned run, nor a walk and posted five strikeouts in the no decision.

Ali DuBois pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one hit, no earned runs, zero walks and had a strikeout to earn the win, while Kathryn Sandercock pitched 2 1/3 innings to secure the save.

With the result, FSU ended Clemson's 29-game home winning streak that dated back to last season and a 23-game winning streak.

Game 2: Florida State led the majority of the game as Devyn Flaherty had an infield single, which scored a runner from third base to give FSU a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Kerr posted an RBI single and FSU added another run in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead.

After Clemson scored a run on a Valerie Cagle solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, Kerr hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to increase the Seminole lead to 4-1.

Sandercock got the start in the circle in game two and went seven innings, gave up five hits, an earned run, zero walks and posted five strikeouts to secure her 13th victory of the season.

With the wins, the No. 4 ranked Seminoles improved to 31-7 overall and 10-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference games during the 2023 season.

The two losses dropped the Tigers to 37-3 overall and 12-2 in ACC games this season.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.