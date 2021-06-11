Florida State softball appreciates fan support as they return to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State softball team made their return to Tallahassee after taking second at the Women's College World Series, and while the amount of fans waiting for their arrival may have shocked them, the love they feel from them will never.

"So many people care about them when their families are away," said head coach Lonni Alameda about the number of fans awaiting the team's arrival Friday. "They felt that coming off the plane today."

"Our fans have always been awesome from the beginning of the season until the end in all my years here," added redshirt senior Cassidy Davis. "I'm not really surprised because our fans are so awesome."

The Florida State softball team received a Champion's welcome home Friday. The Seminols finished National Runner-up at the Women's College World Series after falling to Oklahoma Friday night.

"I was on the right side of the plane, so I got to see the firetrucks, and just so many fans," said Davis as she recalled landing at the airport.

"We know personally people's names," added Alameda of their fan base. "They come to all our games. It's definitely an extended family and a really cool, special feeling."

For the players, and for the littlest of fans.

"How many young girls were out here and talked about the fight?" said Alameda. "'I love Elizabeth Mason!' They just know the players, and I just think that's really cool."

"I was that little kid at one point, looking up to all those players that came before me, so it's really kind of cool to see it all come full circle," added Davis.

Friday was also Alameda's birthday.