Florida State Softball announces 2022 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State softball and head coach Lonni Alameda announced their schedule for the 2022 season on Monday. The Seminoles will play a total of 56 games in the regular season with 30 of those at JoAnne Graf Field at the Seminole Softball Complex.

“We are so excited for the upcoming 2022 season,” said head coach Lonni Alameda. “We have a tremendous fan base and a hard-working team, driven to get better through the challenge brought on from such a great schedule.”

Ticket information for the 2022 season will be announced on December 1.

Florida State opens its season at home on February 11 as they host the JoAnne Graf Classic. The Noles will play two games each against Loyola and Mercer over a two-day period. FSU then hosts South Alabama (February 16) before heading to Clearwater, Fla. to be a part of the ESPN St.Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational (February 17-20). The Noles take on the Nation’s best in Clearwater as they will play Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, UCF and UCLA. The Noles also host Hofstra and Indiana as a part of the Unconquered Invitational (February 25-26).

“Hosting our two tournaments in Tallahassee continues to grow the community’s love for softball,” said Alameda. “Our ability to compete in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational helps us to experience a great post-season atmosphere early in February, and of course our conference schedule continues to get stronger with the commitment of the ACC to grow softball. It is an exciting time of year and we are putting in the time to be prepared for this wonderful 2022 journey.”

The Noles return to their regular ACC schedule with 24 conference games across eight series, four at home and four on the road. Among the Seminoles' non-conference games, FSU travels to Alabama (March 16), plays a game on the road and at home with Florida (April 6 and May 3) and hosts Oklahoma State for a three-game series. (April 29-30).

The Seminoles’ four ACC home series are against Pitt (March 4-6), Boston College (March 18-20), Virginia Tech (April 8-10) and Clemson (April 22-29). The four conference series on the road are at Georgia Tech (March 11-13), at Virginia (April 1-3), at North Carolina (May 15-17), and at NC State (May 6-8).

In total Florida State plays 18 games against teams that appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament with five games against teams that appeared in the 2021 Women’s College World Series.