Florida State softball alumni near and far showing their support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Proud may not be the right word to fully describe the feelings Florida State softball alumni near and far feel about this team’s incredible run to the national championship series.

“As an alumni, a former player and current coach proud doesn’t even describe it. The amount of feelings we have for these girls is awesome," says former FSU softball player and Lincoln High School head softball coach Terese Waltman.

The nostalgia of their time dawning the Garnet and Gold has begun to resurface as the memories they made on the softball field flood their minds ahead of Tuesday night’s big game.

“Alumni like myself from a different era, we still feel like we’re apart of something big. It’s been a long while since 2004. But we’ve got a little text thread of that team and we’re all just so proud," adds former FSU catcher BillieAnne Gay. "It feels like we’re there again.”

Five of the current Seminoles on this 2021 roster helped FSU take home the 2018 national title. But with so many newcomers to the national spotlight a few words of advice were shared on how to get the most out of this experience. And how to control the pregame jitters.

JESSICA GILMORE WELLS/FSU SOFTBALL PLAYER 2007-2009: “Get as much information from the girls living it now because they’re already in that situation and feeling the excitement and the atmosphere and everything," said former player Jessica Gilmore and older sister of current they can use that next year.”

GAY: “They’ve got the whole country behind them and we’re excited for them. They just need to keep running after that win and not fear anything. And I think they’ll be just fine.

WALTMAN: “This is the time to trust in yourselves and your ability and don’t try to do too much. Focus on what you can control out there and do your best and give it 110%. Leave everything on the field and don’t leave with any regrets.”

