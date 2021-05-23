Florida State Softball advances to 8th straight Super Regional with win over UCF

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (42-10-1) advanced through the Tallahassee Regional with a 2-0 win over UCF (41-19-1). The Seminoles were led by an outstanding pitching performance as Kathryn Sandercock tossed her eighth complete game of the season while only allowing the Knights to get one hit. Florida State is headed to a Super Regional for the eighth straight season.

UCF 0, No. 10 Florida State 2

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts, while only allowing one hit. Sandercock tossed a no-hitter through 5.2 innings before Denali Schappacher tripled to right-center.

Florida State threatened in the second inning with a leadoff single by Elizabeth Mason. Devyn Flaherty then hit a double to left-center to put runners on second and third with one out, but the Seminoles could not convert.

Two innings later, the Garnet and Gold got the offense rolling. Mason once again led off the inning with a hit, this time a double down the left-field line. Cassidy Davis followed that up with a first-pitch double to right-center, advancing Mason to third. Flaherty earned her second hit of the day to drive in the game’s first run on a single to right-center.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Dani Morgan extended the FSU lead to two after hitting a ground ball to second base. Flaherty beat the throw home, putting the game out of reach.

Scoring Summary

B4 | Devyn Flaherty singled to shallow right-center to score Elizabeth Mason from third. (UCF 0, Florida State 1)

B4 | Dani Morgan reached on a fielder’s choice to second base, scoring Devyn Flaherty. (UCF 0, Florida State 2)

Up Next

Florida State plays the winner of LSU and Louisiana-Lafayette next weekend in the NCAA Super Regionals.

