Florida State Soccer's Mark Krikorian proud of Noles' representing in Tokyo Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the Olympics just a few weeks away, Florida State fans can be sure to tune their attention to the pitch as one current and one former Seminole hit the field in hopes of bringing back some gold to their country.

Gabby Carle will take the field for team Canada and former FSU standout Casey Krueger will represent the red, white and blue. A truly proud moment for Florida State soccer and head coach Mark Krikorian. He says both Carle and Krueger have worked hard to earn their spots playing on the world’s biggest stage. And come kickoff he expects them both to represent the FSU brand and their home countries well.

“We’re thrilled for Gabby. I mean she’s come in and had a really good career. She’s worked extremely hard to continue in her development. For Casey, there’s not too many kids who have overcome the same adversity she's had with a significant number of injuries," Krikorian told ABC 27. "To battle back, find her form and play at the level she is with the U.S. team over in Tokyo and hopefully has a chance to be featured in one of these games.”

Both the U.S. and Canada kick off the summer games Wednesday July 21st at 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m EST.