Florida State soccer wins national coaching staff of the year honors

KANSAS CITY, MO. (Seminoles.com) — United Soccer Coaches announced on Friday the 2020-21 National Staff of the Year winners for NCAA Divisions I, II, and III men's and women's soccer. The Florida State Soccer staff, led by head coach Mark Krikorian was named the Division I Women’s National Coaching Staff of the year.

Krikorian and the rest of the coaching staff has led Florida State to their 11th College Cup and fifth national championship appearance this season. FSU finished the season with a 13-1-2 record. Florida State won its seventh ACC Championship in the fall after going a perfect 11-0.

Florida State was dominant all season, outscoring its opponents 41-8. They were also unbeaten through 15 games for the second time in program history. In the fall the Seminoles scored 34 goals against ACC opponents. That was six more than any other season in the first 11 games against conference foes.

Follow Florida State soccer on Twitter (@FSUSoccer), Instagram (@nolesoccer) and like our Facebook page (Facebook.com/FSUSoccer) to keep up to date with everything about Seminole soccer.

