Florida State soccer to host public practice Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State fans will have their first chance to see the 2023 Florida State women's soccer team on Sunday, Aug. 6 as the team will host an open practice at the Seminole Soccer Complex at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Kickoff Party on the 4th floor of the Dunlap Champions Club beginning at 1:15 p.m.

Doors to the Kickoff Party will open at 12:30 p.m. The open scrimmage is free, but fans will need to purchase a ticket for the Kickoff Party by clicking here.

The Seminoles are coming off their third consecutive College Cup appearance and their third consecutive ACC Championship.

The Seminoles will start the season ranked sixth in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and will play six teams ranked in the preseason top 25. The Seminoles will begin their season with an exhibition game against UCF on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m. before beginning the regular season at Texas A&M on Aug. 17.