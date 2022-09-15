Florida State soccer to face Boston College in first ACC match-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every game to this point has been important for the Florida State soccer team, but this Friday's game at Boston College means a little more as conference play begins.

The 4-0-2 Seminoles carry a three game win streak into Friday night's match-up in Massachusetts, all games they've won 5-0.

Head coach Brian Pensky is in his first year in Tallahassee, and says every game, they've gotten better and better. Growing pains of course expected with a new regime, and he said this team is now hitting their stride and has a lot of confidence heading into Friday night.

"They're a team that, the last three times Florida State has played Boston College, three times ago, Boston College won the game, two times ago, Florida State won the game 4-3, and then last year it was 4-1 but it was still 0-0 at halftime. Boston College has a little bit of recent history of giving this team a challenge and we expect no less on Friday."

Friday's match-up kicks at 4:00.