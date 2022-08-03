Florida State soccer set to open practice Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time in nearly two decades, the Florida State soccer team has a new head coach leading the way, but expectations are most definitely still the same.

Head coach Brian Pensky and the Seminoles, who enter the season the number one team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, kick off practice on Wednesday. The Seminoles were set to start Tuesday, but weather delayed things another day. Heading into this season, coach had to re-recruit this team, now, he's ready to get to work with them to keep this program on top.

"It is nice to be out here and kind of break the ice," he said of beginning practice. "For the players, obviously, as much, if not more for the coaches. It is all new to all of us. Get out of here. Be with the ball. Be on the field, the new field that we've been staring at for several months now. We are all just excited."

Florida State opens the season at South Carolina August 18th.