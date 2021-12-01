Florida State soccer set to face Rutgers in College Cup Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State soccer finds themselves back in the College Cup for the 12th time in program history. The Seminoles face Rutgers on Friday as they look to inch closer to their third national title.

The Seminoles are the only ACC squad represented this year. Defending champ Santa Clara and BYU, who's making their first appearance, make up the other semifinal.

Seminole head coach Mark Krikorian said Tuesday it's good to see the parity in the sport grow.

"We're seeing more quality in each of the regions of the country and each other different conferences, he said. "Across the country the game is growing and it's getting more competitive and more difficult to win. Just thankful we're able to continue on this year."

At Florida State, competing for national titles is what is expected. The Seminoles have won two, and have finished national runners-up twice, including last season when they fell to Santa Clara in penalty kicks. Krikorian said to be back in this moment is a reflection of their hard work over the years.

"When I came here a number of years ago the goal was to compete for a national championship every year," he said. "I think we've been pretty successful and pretty consistent in competing reasonably late into the season every year. The goal is always to be playing on the last weekend and have a chance to play on that final day and give ourselves and opportunity to win on that last day."

Florida State and Rutgers face off at 7:00p on Friday. If they win, they play the winner of Santa Clara and BYU, who play at 9:30p. The national championship game is set for Sunday.