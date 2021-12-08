Florida State soccer returns to Tallahassee with trophy in tow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is nothing like winning a national title. COVID-19 pushed last year's soccer season to the spring, so just seven months after Florida State lost a national title, they got another chance to play for one, and this time they made they return to Tallahassee with trophy in tow.

"It was a team collective and a team understanding that we weren't going to come back home without a trophy," said senior midfielder Jaelin Howell.

Trophy? Check. The Florida State soccer team won the program's third overall national title with their win over BYU, and are now second only to North Carolina in total championships.

"How cool is that right? You show up, we just got off a plane, we come in, wonderful police escort back to the stadium here," said head coach Mark Krikorian of their return to the Capital City.

"We prepared so hard this whole year leading up to the national championship," added Howell. "We lost and having the hunger to come back out and make this national championship."

A national title won the same way they lost just seven months ago, on penalty kicks.

"To go into PK's again that was fitting for a game that was very hard fought and we've been preparing all year that in the past we have gone to PK's," said Howell. "So grateful we have a coaching staff that prepares us like that."

Preparation that paid off, and now the Florida State Seminoles are the Champions, once again.