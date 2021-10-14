Florida State soccer ready for tough stretch to close out regular season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When you're 13-0 and given up just seven goals all season, you make a pretty good argument at being the number one ranked team in the country, and for the Florida State soccer team that's exactly where they sit right now.

The Seminoles are getting ready for their toughest stretch yet. They have three straight road games, two of which are against top ten opponents, before closing out the year at home against number two Virginia.

First up? Virginia Tech, who sits just outside the top 25. For the Seminoles, they're ready for what head coach Mark Krikorian calls a great test. Remember, this is the ACC and competition is always tough, and don't be surprised if you see some of these match-up again, and possibly again.

"There's a fair chance we're going to play some of these teams at least twice and possibly three times," he said Wednesday. "There's certainly years when we've played them three times and it's important to win and be prepared to win each of those times, but sometimes in the back of your mind, you know the first time you play them isn't necessarily the most important time."

Florida State faces Virginia Tech Friday at 5:00 in Blacksburg.

