Florida State soccer ranked 6th in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the sixth-straight season and for the 17th time in the past 18 years, the Florida State women's soccer team will start inside the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll as the Seminoles were tabbed as the sixth-ranked team to begin Head Coach Brian Pensky's second season at the helm of the Seminoles.

FSU has been ranked inside the top 15 for 143 straight weeks which dates back to Nov. 1, 2011.

Florida State was one of five ACC schools ranked inside of the top 10 and one of seven ACC schools ranked in the top 25.

UCLA was ranked No. 1 followed by North Carolina, Notre Dame, Duke and Virginia. The Seminoles are scheduled to play six teams ranked in the top 25 and four teams that are ranked in the top 10.

The Seminoles are coming off their third-straight College Cup appearance and their third-straight ACC Championship.

The Seminoles return eight starters from last year's team while also adding four transfers in Lily Farkas (Michigan), Taylor Huff (Tennessee), Leah Pais (Pitt) and Claire Rain (Tennessee). The Seminoles also bring in the No. 3 ranked freshman class with Jordynn Dudley, Peyton Nourse, Maggie Taitano, Adelyn Todd, and Amelia Van Zanten.

The Seminoles begin their season on the road against Texas A&M (RV) on Aug. 17 before facing their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 9 TCU on Aug. 20.

