Florida State Soccer prepares for familiar foe Duke in NCAA Elite 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In their two prior meetings, this season top-seeded Florida State soccer has handed Duke two shutout losses. And so far in the NCAA tournament, the Seminoles look like they can replicate those results when they hit the field against the Blue Devils on Sunday with a trip to the College Cup on the line.

With playing a team three times in a single season there are plenty of advantages and disadvantages head coach Mark Krikorian sees in Sunday's contest. Having familiarity with a team like Duke goes a long way, but he also knows what that program is capable of achieving if given the right opportunities come Sunday.

"You know it’s a really interesting attitude that a lot of people have. They chime in with this it’s hard to beat someone three times in a year or whatever. I think it’s hard to beat someone one time a year let alone twice or three times," Krikorian said in a press conference on Friday. "But the other side to that is that if you’ve beaten a team a couple of times sometimes they have a little doubt on whether they can come back and beat you. So I can tell you that we aren’t taking them lightly we’re going to be fully prepared for them and I would expect the same from them.”

FSU and Duke kickoff Sunday at 1 p.m. from Cary, N.C.