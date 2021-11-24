Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Florida State soccer hosts Michigan Friday in NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

items.[0].image.alt
Florida State athletics
Mark Krikorian - FSU Soccer
Posted at 12:05 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 00:05:43-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — since 2011, the Florida State soccer team has made seven appearances in the College Cup, or the final four of the NCAA Tournament. Twice, they've won.

Last year, the Seminoles lost a heart breaker in penalty kicks to finish national runner-up. On Friday, this team has a chance to advance to another College Cup as they host Michigan, and you better believe the memory of last season isn't too far away.

"At the end of the day, you want to play in big games, right, meaningful games, games that really matter and we're at that stage," said head coach Mark Krikorian. "We've been at that stage for a couple of weeks. This is going to be a game of two top ten teams and a chance to measure ourselves once again with a big reward at stake."

Friday's quarterfinal against the Wolverines is set for 2:00 at the Seminoles Soccer Complex.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming