Florida State soccer hosts Michigan Friday in NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — since 2011, the Florida State soccer team has made seven appearances in the College Cup, or the final four of the NCAA Tournament. Twice, they've won.

Last year, the Seminoles lost a heart breaker in penalty kicks to finish national runner-up. On Friday, this team has a chance to advance to another College Cup as they host Michigan, and you better believe the memory of last season isn't too far away.

"At the end of the day, you want to play in big games, right, meaningful games, games that really matter and we're at that stage," said head coach Mark Krikorian. "We've been at that stage for a couple of weeks. This is going to be a game of two top ten teams and a chance to measure ourselves once again with a big reward at stake."

Friday's quarterfinal against the Wolverines is set for 2:00 at the Seminoles Soccer Complex.

