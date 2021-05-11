Florida State soccer gears up for Virginia in College Cup

CARY, N.C. (WTXL) — For the 11th time in program history, the Florida State soccer team is College Cup bound. They're one of the final four teams remaining in the hunt for a national title.

The top ranked Seminoles beat Duke Sunday in a thriller, 5 to 3 in penalty kicks to advance. Fun fact? The last time Florida State played a game that went into PK's was 2018. They went on to win the National Championship that year.

There are three ACC teams make up the College Cup this year, which is a testament to the strength of this conference, but it's not lost on anyone just how unique of a year this has been.

"We have a great conference, make no mistake about it," said head coach Mark Krikoridan. "Anyone of our three teams could win this National Championship, but I think it's hard to pass judgment on other conferences this year simply because all of the effects of COVID have been very different in each region of the country."

Florida State faces Virginia Thursday at 6:00. North Carolina and Santa Clara make up the other half of the College Cup. The Championship game is set for Monday.