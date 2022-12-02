Florida State soccer gears up for College Cup semifinal match-up with North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WTXL) — Just two more wins, and the Florida state soccer team brings back a national title to Tallahassee for the second straight year. The Seminoles are appearing in their 13th College Cup, and they'll face a familiar foe Friday night, North Carolina, a team they're facing for the third time this season.

The biggest match-up of the year is the rubber match, as the Tar Heels took the first game before Florida State returned the favor to win the ACC Tournament title. The Seminoles respect their opponent, but they know how talented they are too, and Friday's match-up should be another good one.

"Both teams I'm sure will be organized and defend very well and in that ACC final, that was certainly the case," said Florida State head coach Brian Pensky. "Neither team had many great looks and it's a matter of limiting the good looks, and when you have them, doing your best to take care of them and making one or two count."

North Carolina-Florida State round three kicks Friday at 6:00. The winner advances to Monday's national title game.