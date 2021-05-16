Florida State soccer determined to seize the moment in NCAA National Championship

CARY, NC. (WTXL) — We are now less than 24 hours away from Florida State soccer’s national championship game against Santa Clara. Anticipation and excitement are building as FSU looks to bring home the program’s third national title back to Tallahassee.

For head coach Mark Krikorian and his team, the national spotlight that will be on them come Monday night is nothing new and nothing they don’t already know how to handle. Krikorian will coach in his fifth national championship come game time and there’s a multitude of lessons he can give to his players. The most important however will be to stress the need to do what’s won them so many games already this season and not let the "bright lights," get in the way of the ultimate goal.

“We need to just continue to have the habits that we’ve established over the course of the year and the years. And go into it with the mindset that if we all do our jobs we give ourselves a much better chance to win," Krikorian said. "But if we get caught up into worrying about the moment or the stage we play on, probably that stage can appear to be too big. We need to just continue doing things in a similar fashion to how we’ve done.”

Kickoff for Monday night’s national championship is at 5:30 p.m. We'll have all your coverage leading up, during and after the game right here on ABC 27.