Florida State soccer closes out three game home stand Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You've heard the saying, there's no place like home, and the Florida State soccer team has the benefit of opening the season with not one, not two, but their first three games on their home turf.

So far, home is treating the Seminoles just fine. Florida State notched a win over top ten Texas A&M last week and turned around to beat Alabama Sunday. South Alabama's on deck to close out this home stretch, and getting to adjust to a new season in their own backyard hasn't been a bad thing.

"Every year it's a little bit different how the season opens," said head coach Mark Krikorian. "This year the schedule has fallen favorably with us to be able to open at home and establish the season here. A good weekend for us last weekend and looking forward to South Alabama coming in and playing tomorrow."

"It's nice to be home, especially at the beginning of the season and to have all the fans here with no limited capacity, that was great," added redshirt senior Clara Robbins. "Just to hear everyone in the stands makes a difference eve if they don't think it does to be able to hear the support from the home crowd."

Florida State's date with South Alabama kicks at 6:00.