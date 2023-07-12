Florida State soccer announces 2023 schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Coming off another College Cup appearance, the Florida State soccer team announced another challenging schedule for the 2023 schedule. The schedule includes seven teams that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, four of which made it to the Sweet Sixteen.

After an exhibition matchup at UCF on August 11, the Seminoles will once again be challenged early with two road matches against Texas A&M (Aug. 17) and TCU (Aug. 20). The Seminoles will return for their home opener against USF at 2 p.m. on Sept. 3. After a quick trip to Jacksonville to face North Florida, the Seminoles will host rival Florida on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The Seminoles begin ACC with three consecutive road matches at Clemson, Syracuse and North Carolina. The Seminoles will host Miami for their ACC home opener on Sept. 29,

The Seminoles will play five out of their seven games in October at the Seminole Soccer Complex as they will host Boston College, Notre Dame, Pitt and NC State and will travel to Louisville and Duke.

The first round of the ACC Tournament will begin on Oct. 29 on campus sites before heading to Cary, N.C., on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 for the ACC Semifinals and the ACC Championship Game.

