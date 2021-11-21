Florida State Soccer advances to Elite 8 in 1-0 shutout of Pepperdine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The number one ranked Seminole Soccer team (19-1-2) moves on to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament following a 1-0 win over No. 19 Pepperdine (17-4-1) at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Today’s win marked the 50th Seminole win at home in NCAA postseason history. Florida State improved to 69-18-5 overall postseason and 15-3-1 in third-round matchups.

Meeting Pepperdine for the first time in postseason play, the Seminoles displayed a masterclass of defense, earning their 11th shutout of the season. Kirsten Pavlisko, Emily Madril, Lauren Flynn, Gabby Carle and Jaelin Howell helped Cristina Roque hold the Waves to only four shots during the game.

Jody Brown has continued her streak of goals in postseason play with the game-winner in the fifth minute. Brown has scored one goal in each of the last three games. The goal started with Howell flicking the ball with her head on to Clara Robbins down the right side. Robbins sent a one-touch ball deep into the Waves’ half in the direction of Brown. Brown showed off her impressive speed, outworking Pepperdine’s defense inside the 18-yard box. Brown cut back to the left and struck the ball to the far left post before bouncing in on the right side of the net.

The Waves managed to keep the Seminoles out of the back of the net during the second half despite many close chances. The Noles had a streak of close offside calls inside the Pepperdine 18-yard box.

Beata Olsson had the best chance of the half on a breakaway play. Olsson approached the keeper one on one and attempted to place the ball on the far left side. This time, the post was not in favor of the Seminoles and the ball bounced back out into play.

Florida State will play No. 9 Michigan on Friday, November 26th at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Tickets will be available for purchase when the game time is confirmed.

