Florida State set to host Georgia Tech after productive bye week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State is fresh off a bye week and back at home this weekend for their earliest kick of the season, as the Seminoles host Georgia Tech inside Doak at noon. Head coach Mike Norvell said the bye week came at a great time, after a few days off, they got back to work preparing for Georgia Tech.

After starting the year 4-0 the Seminoles have lost three straight. Now, in their final stretch of the season, this team is ready to finish strong.

"This week is still about us," said Norvell Monday. "It's about our improvement in all areas, but then specifically just to those critical situations, the importance of the detail, the importance of the discipline, the importance of being able to execute with our fundamentals in those critical situations. That's what we need to see."

Saturday's game kicks off at noon.