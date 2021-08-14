Florida State running backs working to be cornerstone in Seminole offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football is back in the Capital City after two days of practice in Jacksonville ahead of the team’s inter-squad scrimmage on Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell’s main goal for the trip was to keep building this team’s chemistry.

Running back coach David Johnson wanted to see his position group not only strengthen their bond but showcase the depth FSU has at that position. With depth comes the natural competition to earn playing time. Johnson wants to his guys work hard everyday to solidify the backfield rotation in order to create the backbone of the Florida State offense.

“We’re going to need all the help that we can get in that backfield. With so many young guys and we play a number of backs,' said Johnson.

“I mean I feel like we’re really just gelling. We really got to know each other so the bond is so much better. We really play as one group," adds FSU running back Lawrance Toafili.

Florida State’s inter-squad scrimmage is closed to the public Saturday night and the Noles officially kick off their season September 5th at home against Notre Dame.

