Florida State returns to the practice field after taking Wednesday off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State returned to the practice field Thursday after after taking Wednesday off. Three takeaways straight from head coach Mike Norvell's mouth?

He likes where the Seminoles are from an installation and situational stand-point and he likes this team's competitiveness. Some of the offensive line was injured Wednesday, so young guys got their turn to step in and get some reps, and that's something coach really liked seeing.

"We recruited to it and they are showing up," he said. "There's some good and bad. When you're a young offensive lineman, it's not always going to look pretty. There's going to be some growing pains that you face, but what is your response? We talk about response everyday here. These guys, they want to be coached, they want to be pushed. They're still learning a lot and you're going to see them get better day in and day out."

The Seminoles return to practice tomorrow before scrimmaging for the first time on Saturday.