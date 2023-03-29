Florida State returns for first practice after scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State football team took to the indoor practice facility Tuesday for day seven of spring practice, the first for the Seminoles following scrimmage number one this past weekend.

It brought another opportunity to just get better, and according to head coach Mike Norvell, this new week is off to a good start, because his guys are continuing to buy in.

"Good meetings yesterday, I challenged them again today, from where are you going from here," he said. "We have to have 15 days of getting better. Every time that we step on this field it has to be better than the last time and I think I have not felt guys pulling back. It's competitive, it's physical, guys are pushing. I like the work that we have got today, and the energy with which guys brought."

Florida State's spring showcase is April 15th.