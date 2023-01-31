Florida State releases 2023 football season schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State’s complete 2023 schedule, which features another Labor Day Sunday night opener and eight games inside the state, was released Monday evening live on ACC Network.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement internally and externally for this season,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “The ACC’s new scheduling model and elimination of divisions creates exciting matchups and brings new teams on our schedule, which is great for our student-athletes and fans to experience. Our team had a tremendous week in Orlando for the bowl game, and we are looking forward to returning there for what will probably be the most-anticipated game of Labor Day weekend. Playing eight games in our home state is another great element for our team, and we can’t wait to be back in front of the best fans in the country as we continue on our climb back to the top of college football.”

Florida State opens September 3 against LSU in a rematch of last year’s Labor Day Sunday primetime game.

This year, the venue is Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for the Camping World Kickoff. FSU defeated the Tigers 24-23 in last year’s Allstate Louisiana Kickoff held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Both teams went on to win 10 games last season, including bowl games at Camping World Stadium. Florida State leads the all-time series with LSU 8-2. FSU is 10-0-2 all-time in Orlando, including 2-0 in season openers.

The Seminoles’ home opener is September 9 against Southern Miss. Florida State leads the all-time series 14-8-1, including a 42-13 win at the 2017 Independence Bowl in the most recent meeting.

FSU opens ACC play with back-to-back road games, traveling to Boston College on Sept. 16 and Clemson on Sept. 23.

Florida State is 15-5 all-time against Boston College and holds a 20-15 all-time edge against the Tigers.

Following an open date on Sept. 30, the Seminoles have a three-game homestand throughout most of October that is the longest for FSU since opening the 2012 season with four straight home games.

Florida State hosts Virginia Tech during Family Weekend on October 7, Syracuse on October 14 and Duke for Homecoming on October 21.

The Seminoles and Hokies are meeting for the first time since 2018 and only the fifth time in the regular season since Virginia Tech joined the ACC in 2004.

Florida State defeated Syracuse 38-3 on the road last year, improving to 13-2 all-time against the Orange, and earned a 56-35 win over Duke in Tallahassee in 2020 that moved the Seminoles to 21-0 in the series, the most wins without a loss in any series among current conference opponents.

Florida State travels to Wake Forest for an October 28 matchup and to Pitt on November 4 before returning home for the ACC finale against in-state rival Miami on November 11.

Last year, the Seminoles produced the largest road win in series history with a 45-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium.

Florida State is playing at Pitt for the first time since the 2013 national championship team opened its season with a 41-13 win on Labor Day night.

The Seminoles complete their home portion of the schedule against North Alabama on November 18 in the first matchup between those two programs before heading to Gainesville for the regular season finale.

Florida State defeated Florida 45-38 in Tallahassee last season, marking the first time FSU scored at least 45 points against both Miami and Florida in the same season and clinching Florida State’s 15th state championship.