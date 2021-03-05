Florida State ready for start of spring practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice begins Tuesday for the Florida State football team, and for the Seminoles, it's the first time in a long time they've had the same coaching staff working the same schemes heading into spring.

Head coach Mike Norvell talked about what that means Friday. He said it's a chance for this team to really grow.

Norvell also talked about this team's physical growth, specifically calling out quarterback Jordan Travis, Emmett Rice, Jashan Corbin, and Chiles product Amari Gainer. He said hose gains? A product of hard work.

"They're not seeing it as something that they're being forced to do in a sense, it's something they want to do," he said. "We tell guys all the time, everyone wants to achieve success, but who's really willing to invest in what it takes to be successful?"

Florida State's spring game is set for Saturday, April 10.