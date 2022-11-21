Florida State readies for rivalry week against Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Charlie Ward to Warrick Dunn in 1993. The Choke at Doak in 1994. If you're a fan of Florida State football, you remember where you were when those moments happened. There is something special about this week. It's rivalry week. Florida vs. Florida State, and the latest edition in the rivalry will be played this Friday night inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

It's not lost on anyone how big this game is, and head coach Mike Norvell talked about that Monday.

"It's an honor to even be a part of this one," he said. "The reason why I jump into it is because I respect it. I think it's earned the level of respect for all the great players that have been a part of this game. The blood, sweat, tears that have been invested just to win this one. That's why I talk about those."

Florida State looks to snap a three game skid to the Gators on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7:30.