Florida State quarterback makes his return to the field

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In 2018, McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating leg injury while playing for UCF. Doctors were unsure if he'd ever be able to walk again. Milton's not only walking, but he helped lead Florida State to a near comeback win over Notre Dame Sunday night, and it's not lost on him how special that moment was.

"God is real. That's the one thing I can say. God is real."

Florida State redshirt senior quarterback Milton entered Sunday night's game against Notre Dame in the fourth quarter, leading them from a ten point deficit to force overtime against the Irish.

"I didn't have time to really process any emotions or anything like that," he said of the moment. "The job had to be done to give us a chance to win the game. We just came up short."

Florida State lost in overtime, but the comeback is bigger than the football field. Milton's leg was nearly amputated after an injury while playing for UCF in 2018.

"I couldn't get a smile off my face," said quarterback Jordan Travis. "Just seeing someone who's been through so much come back and be able to perform that way. To see him run out on the field, that gave me chills."

"It was great to see him get the opportunity to go out there and compete," added head coach Mike Norvell. "Anybody that knows his story and all that's gone into it, he's somebody that you cheer for."

Milton is a guy who's inspired people across the country.

"Nobody's ever come back from an injury like this," he said. "With man this would be impossible, but with God all things are possible. That's my belief and why I was able to step on the football field tonight."

He's also a guy who's thankful to be where he is in this moment.

"A lot of people would have written me off, so a huge thank you to everyone to get to this point. We're here so, for me, we're just starting."

Florida State returns to action Saturday when they host Jacksonville State.