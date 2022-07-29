Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis impressing early in fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two days of fall camp are down for the Florida State football team, as the countdown to kick-off rolls on. If there's one thing we know about this team, Jordan Travis is QB1. The redshirt junior is getting the attention of this coaching staff, with head coach Mike Norvell saying his quarterback had a great day.

It's a testament to the work he's put in and his maturity on this football team.

"This past off season just the steps that he's taken, with his mind, his body, as a leader taking leadership of what we're doing not just only on offense, but the team as a hole," said quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. "We've seen him take some pretty big steps. Just like everything we preach in the program, it's about consistency. How are you going to respond when it's going well, but how are you going to respond when you have a down day. He was pretty solid today. We'll see how consistent we can be from there."

The Seminoles practice Friday. They'll have Saturday off before returning to work on Sunday.