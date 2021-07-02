Florida State quarterback introduces Dreamfield, works to help athletes capitalize off NIL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you scrolled through social media Thursday, chances are you saw someone saying something about NIL. Thursday was day one of athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, and many didn't waste a moment capitalizing.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton signed autographs alongside several of his teammates Thursday for over an hour at Miller's Ale House in Tallahassee, and they got paid for it. Milton has been outspoken about NIL legislation. He co-founded Dreamfield with Miami quarterback D'Eriq King. The mission? To help every athlete capitalize on NIL, and do so staying in compliance.

"I'm just hoping that we can touch every athlete in college sports and they can do whatever they want with that," he said Thursday. "I think the main thing is to help these athletes capitalize off this new era in college sports."

"We understand these are young men and women that haven't had that real-world experience yet from the ages of 18 to 22," said Dreamfield co-founder and CEO Luis Pardillo. "What we do is we make sure everything is handled properly for them. It's a one-stop-shop and very easy to use."