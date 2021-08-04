Watch
Florida State President John Thrasher: 'We have had no communication with the SEC'

Posted at 12:13 AM, Aug 04, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conference realignments are happening. Texas and Oklahoma proved that with their recent move to the SEC. For right now, Florida State is not going anywhere. A rumor started on Monday stated that both Clemson and Florida State had reached out to the SEC to potentially join the conference.

Florida State president John Thrasher squashed any rumors of a move to the SEC Tuesday, releasing the following statement:

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue. We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

Unlike Texas and Oklahoma, whose media rights expired in 2025 with the Big 12, both Clemson and Florida State have a contract to the ACC through 2036.

