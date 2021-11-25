Florida State prepared for hostile environment in Gainesville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State is no stranger to playing in hostile environments. But head coach Mike Norvell knows his team’s poise down in Gainesville on Saturday will need to be at it’s best.

But with a major rivalry game win over Miami under their belts this season, Norvell feels confident in his team’s ability to rise to the occasion. And use what they learned against the Hurricanes and apply it on the field come Saturday afternoon.

"Throughout the course of the season you try to prepare for the atmosphere of playing on the road. We’ve been in some hostile environments before and it’s really about how our guys handle those situations," Norvell says. "The emotions of a rivalry game I think you can build off of only a few weeks ago we were in one of those games. And we talked about the importance of our composure, our poise, our focus. I thought we did a solid job of that a few weeks ago but it's something we’re going to have to be better at.”

FSU and Florida kickoff at Noon on Saturday.