NOTRE DAME, In. — Darin Green Jr. scored a game-high 20 points on six made field goals, four 3-pointers, and four free throws to lead Florida State to a 84-71 victory over Notre Dame at the Joyce Center.

Green Jr. led five Seminoles in double figure scoring, Jalen Warley (17 points), Matthew Cleveland (14 points), Caleb Mills (11 points), and Cameron Corhen (10 points) to improve Florida State’s ACC record to 4-4.