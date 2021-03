SAN MARCOS, Texas (WTXL) — The Florida State women's basketball team is out of the NCAA women's tournament after losing to the Oregon State Beavers 83-59 on Sunday night.

The loss breaks a seven-year streak of the Seminoles reaching the Round of 32.

The Florida State Seminoles women's basketball team finished with a 10-9 record on the season under interim coach Brooke Wycoff.