Florida State opens two days of practice in Jacksonville Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was clear about what he wanted his team to get out of two days of practice in Jacksonville.

"It's about team," he said on Wednesday before the Seminoles left Tallahassee. "It's about going to a place that is different than what you're used to. You can still find distractions in camp. When you have two guys in a small dorm room, in a twin sized bed, get ready for it."

The Seminoles practiced in Jacksonville Thursday and will wrap up the two day trip on Friday, a trip that gets them out of their element, out of their own beds, and allows them to face some adversity. Coach said this is a chance for this team to grow, as the goal is to make them uncomfortable.

Norvell called Thursday a grueling practice, so I guess you could say mission accomplished. That's exactly the atmosphere he was looking for.

"We're going to play five road games this year, which we have no control of the atmosphere," he said. "We have no control of an circumstances that will show up. It's about creating a mindset of no matter where you are, you have to be in control of you. When you step on the field, it's time. Make sure you control the controllables, and go out there and be your best."

Florida State's time in Jacksonville ends Friday with another practice. They will come home to scrimmage for the second time on Saturday.