Florida State offensive lineman uses NIL to bring young fan to Tallahassee

Posted at 7:02 PM, Jul 05, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — College athletes can now profit off their name, image, and likeness after the NCAA adopted a NIL policy. Florida State transfer offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons transfered from Notre Dame to Florida State this spring. His first shot at using name, image, and likeness? He started a GoFund Me to get his friend Timothy Donovan to Tallahassee when the Seminoles host Notre Dame September 5th.

The two met when Gibbons was playing at Notre Dame. Donovan has several physical conditions that made getting to games the last two years difficult. After a surgery this spring, Gibbons said Donovan is healthier than ever.

Enter the GoFund Me, the goal was to raise $30,000. It was met in 24 hours. Saturday night, the company reached out to Gibbons, saying they'd "love to chat and discuss how we can support your cause."

No word yet from the company on how that may be.

