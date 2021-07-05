Florida State offensive lineman uses NIL to bring young fan to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — College athletes can now profit off their name, image, and likeness after the NCAA adopted a NIL policy. Florida State transfer offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons transfered from Notre Dame to Florida State this spring. His first shot at using name, image, and likeness? He started a GoFund Me to get his friend Timothy Donovan to Tallahassee when the Seminoles host Notre Dame September 5th.

The two met when Gibbons was playing at Notre Dame. Donovan has several physical conditions that made getting to games the last two years difficult. After a surgery this spring, Gibbons said Donovan is healthier than ever.

I am fighting back the tears while tweeting this. Timothy just recorded this message for me and for all of those individuals that have generously donated to his cause. The Donovan’s truly deserve the world, and I still need your help giving it to them. https://t.co/YX2wyIx6yp pic.twitter.com/AUWAdnV0h7 — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) July 2, 2021

Enter the GoFund Me, the goal was to raise $30,000. It was met in 24 hours. Saturday night, the company reached out to Gibbons, saying they'd "love to chat and discuss how we can support your cause."

As a company, we don’t really sponsor athletes—never thought we would. But then you came along and reminded us there’s kindness everywhere. We’d love to chat and discuss how we can support your cause. https://t.co/4UFbS671W6 — GoFundMe (@gofundme) July 3, 2021

No word yet from the company on how that may be.