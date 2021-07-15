Florida State offensive lineman "overwhelmed" by community support of GoFund Me

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a story that's been seen and shared from South Bend to Tallahassee, a former Notre Dame offensive lineman, who transferred to Florida State, using his name, image and likeness to start a GoFund Me to bring his friend Timothy Donovan to Tallahassee.

The two met when Dillan Gibbons was playing at Notre Dame. Donovan has several physical conditions that made getting to games the last two years difficult. In just 24 hours, the goal of $30,000 was raised. Donovan and his family will travel to Tallahassee when Florida State hosts Notre Dame September 5th, and Gibbons said the support has been overwhelming.

"I was in the car when it started gaining more and more momentum," he said of the GoFund Me. "I actually had to pull over because I was so overwhelmed I couldn't really think or even drive. I've never had experience like that in my life. I'm glad I pulled over because the brand Super Coffee donated $15,000 as soon as I pulled over. I probably would of had a serious accident if I heard that news while I was driving. I'm glad I pulled over. I'm completely overwhelmed. My family is overwhelmed. The Donovan family can't even see straight."

The GoFund Me is currently at $47,000. Gibbons said the goal is to give the Donovan's the full five-star recruit experience. He said businesses have stepped up to donate apparel, and he's heard from hotels as well.