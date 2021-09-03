Florida State not any closer to publicly revealing Sunday's starter at quarterback

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Sunday night, Seminole football returns to Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State got in their last heavy practice Thursday, and head coach Mike Norvell said the next two days will be getting those last-minute fixes ready for Notre Dame.

The big question for this Seminole fan base is who they'll see at quarterback Sunday. It's a question that's been asked all week, and Norvell was not any closer to answering it on Thursday.

"We're going to continue to go through the process," he said after practice. "It'll be revealed when who runs on the field at 7:44 there Sunday night. Like I said at the beginning of this, guys will know. We're excited about the quarterback room, the opportunity that's ahead for us. Those guys have competed really well and I'm excited for what we've seen."

Florida State and Notre Dame are set for a 7:30 kick-off. The game can be viewed on ABC 27.