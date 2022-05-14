Watch
Florida State-Miami (Fla.) baseball game Friday postponed to Saturday

Friday's game moves to Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State at Miami (Fla.) college baseball game scheduled for Friday night at Howser Stadium was postponed.

The first game of an Atlantic Coast Conference three-series between the rival programs was postponed due to inclement weather in the Tallahassee area Friday.

Florida State Athletics says the teams will play a doubleheader Saturday.

Game one will be at 2:30 p.m., with game two still beginning at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network.

Tickets for Friday's game will be honored for the 2:30 game.

Saturday's tickets will work for the 7:00 p.m. game and the stadium will be cleared between games.

According to D1Baseball.com, the visiting Hurricane enter the game as the No. 6 ranked team in NCAA Division I college baseball, while the Seminoles are ranked 21st in the country.

