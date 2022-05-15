Florida State, Miami baseball split twin bill Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 21 Florida State (31-18, 14-12 ACC) split a Saturday doubleheader against No. 6 Miami (37-13, 18-8), falling 8-2 in game one and winning 6-4 in the late game.

Game 2 – FSU 6, Miami 4

Florida State raced out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning – highlighted by Jordan Carrion’s home run – before hanging on for a 6-4 win Saturday night. Bryce Hubbart improved to 8-1 on the year, allowing just one earned run in 5.0 innings.

Wyatt Crowell earned the four-inning save, giving up one unearned run with a career-high seven strikeouts. It was Crowell’s second career save, and second of the week.

Three of Miami’s four runs were unearned.

FSU started the scoring when Tyler Martin was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a balk. In the third, Martin singled and scored on Jordan Carrion’s second home run of the season.

Later in the inning, Reese Albert walked and scored on Brett Roberts’ double before Alex Toral’s RBI single. All six of FSU’s runs came against Hurricanes’ starter Karson Ligon (6-4).

Albert tracked down a long fly ball with two runners on base to end the fourth inning and preserve the shutout.

Miami clawed back with three runs in the fifth inning, the final two of which were unearned.

The teams traded a run after that, when Albert scored on Toral’s sacrifice fly, and Miami scored on a passed ball in the seventh. The Hurricanes had the bases loaded with no outs in the inning, but plated just the one run as Crowell struck out two batters and forced an inning-ending flyout.

In the ninth, Miami’s leadoff batter reached on a dropped third strike but was erased when Carrion started a 6-4-3 double play. Logan Lacey, an eighth inning replacement at the plate, made a diving stop and throw across the diamond from third base to end the game.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | UM 0, FSU 1 Martin scored on a balk

B3 | UM 0, FSU 3 Carrion home run, Martin scored

B3 | UM 0, FSU 4 Roberts doubled, Albert scored

B3 | UM 0, FSU 5 Toral singled, Roberts scored

T5 | UM 1, FSU 5 Kayfus singled, Gonzalez scored

T5 | UM 2, FSU 5 Romero singled, Kayfus scored

T5 | UM 3, FSU 5 Burke singled, Morales scored

🍁 | UM 3, FSU 6 Toral sacrifice fly, Albert scored

T7 | UM 4, FSU 6 Gonzalez scored on a passed ball

Game 1 – Miami 8, FSU 2

Miami scored early and often in game one, topping the Seminoles 8-2. Parker Messick (6-3) allowed five runs in 5.1 innings, snapping his streak of scoreless innings at Dick Howser at 30.0.

Carson Palmquist (8-3) allowed two unearned runs over his 6.0 innings, and Gage Ziehl earned his first save of the year with three scoreless innings.

Jordan Carrion and Brett Roberts each had two hits, and FSU had just seven as a team. Jaime Ferrer reached base on a hit and walk and was hit by a pitch.

After FSU took the early lead in the first inning, Miami answered with a three-run home run from Ariel Garcia that proved to be the winning run. The Canes added three more runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run home run from Yohandy Morales.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | UM 0, FSU 1 Carrion stole third, scored on throwing error

T2 | UM 3, FSU 1 Garcia home run, Burke & Pitelli scored

T4 | UM 4, FSU 1 Gonzalez singled, Pitelli scored

T6 | UM 5, FSU 1 Gonzalez singled, Burke scored

B6 | UM 5, FSU 2 Lacey grounded out, Ferrer scored

T7 | UM 7, FSU 2 Morales home run, Kayfus scored

T7 | UM 8, FSU 2 Levenson doubled, Burke scored

UP NEXT:

The series wraps up Sunday at 12:00 on ESPN2.

OF NOTE: