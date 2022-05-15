Florida State, Miami baseball split twin bill Saturday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 21 Florida State (31-18, 14-12 ACC) split a Saturday doubleheader against No. 6 Miami (37-13, 18-8), falling 8-2 in game one and winning 6-4 in the late game.
Game 2 – FSU 6, Miami 4
Florida State raced out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning – highlighted by Jordan Carrion’s home run – before hanging on for a 6-4 win Saturday night. Bryce Hubbart improved to 8-1 on the year, allowing just one earned run in 5.0 innings.
Wyatt Crowell earned the four-inning save, giving up one unearned run with a career-high seven strikeouts. It was Crowell’s second career save, and second of the week.
Three of Miami’s four runs were unearned.
FSU started the scoring when Tyler Martin was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a balk. In the third, Martin singled and scored on Jordan Carrion’s second home run of the season.
Later in the inning, Reese Albert walked and scored on Brett Roberts’ double before Alex Toral’s RBI single. All six of FSU’s runs came against Hurricanes’ starter Karson Ligon (6-4).
Albert tracked down a long fly ball with two runners on base to end the fourth inning and preserve the shutout.
Miami clawed back with three runs in the fifth inning, the final two of which were unearned.
The teams traded a run after that, when Albert scored on Toral’s sacrifice fly, and Miami scored on a passed ball in the seventh. The Hurricanes had the bases loaded with no outs in the inning, but plated just the one run as Crowell struck out two batters and forced an inning-ending flyout.
In the ninth, Miami’s leadoff batter reached on a dropped third strike but was erased when Carrion started a 6-4-3 double play. Logan Lacey, an eighth inning replacement at the plate, made a diving stop and throw across the diamond from third base to end the game.
SCORING SUMMARY:
B1 | UM 0, FSU 1 Martin scored on a balk
B3 | UM 0, FSU 3 Carrion home run, Martin scored
B3 | UM 0, FSU 4 Roberts doubled, Albert scored
B3 | UM 0, FSU 5 Toral singled, Roberts scored
T5 | UM 1, FSU 5 Kayfus singled, Gonzalez scored
T5 | UM 2, FSU 5 Romero singled, Kayfus scored
T5 | UM 3, FSU 5 Burke singled, Morales scored
🍁 | UM 3, FSU 6 Toral sacrifice fly, Albert scored
T7 | UM 4, FSU 6 Gonzalez scored on a passed ball
Game 1 – Miami 8, FSU 2
Miami scored early and often in game one, topping the Seminoles 8-2. Parker Messick (6-3) allowed five runs in 5.1 innings, snapping his streak of scoreless innings at Dick Howser at 30.0.
Carson Palmquist (8-3) allowed two unearned runs over his 6.0 innings, and Gage Ziehl earned his first save of the year with three scoreless innings.
Jordan Carrion and Brett Roberts each had two hits, and FSU had just seven as a team. Jaime Ferrer reached base on a hit and walk and was hit by a pitch.
After FSU took the early lead in the first inning, Miami answered with a three-run home run from Ariel Garcia that proved to be the winning run. The Canes added three more runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run home run from Yohandy Morales.
SCORING SUMMARY:
B1 | UM 0, FSU 1 Carrion stole third, scored on throwing error
T2 | UM 3, FSU 1 Garcia home run, Burke & Pitelli scored
T4 | UM 4, FSU 1 Gonzalez singled, Pitelli scored
T6 | UM 5, FSU 1 Gonzalez singled, Burke scored
B6 | UM 5, FSU 2 Lacey grounded out, Ferrer scored
T7 | UM 7, FSU 2 Morales home run, Kayfus scored
T7 | UM 8, FSU 2 Levenson doubled, Burke scored
UP NEXT:
The series wraps up Sunday at 12:00 on ESPN2.
OF NOTE:
- Tyler Martin reached in all six of his plate appearances – a single as a pinch hitter in game one and a 3-for-3 with a hit by pitch and a walk in game two. Martin has reached safely in all 17 games in 2022 and 19 consecutive dating back to last year. His six-game hitting streak is the longest on the team.
- Jordan Carrion had two hits in both games, including his second home run of the season. He has 11 multi-hit games and raised his batting average to .283.
- Carrion stole his ninth base of the year in game one, most on the team and the most for a Seminole since J.C. Flowers (11) and Elijah Cabell (9) in 2019.
- Brett Roberts had five hits on the day and tied his season-high with three in the second game. His 12 multi-hit games are tied for the team lead. He leads FSU with 34 runs scored.
- Jaime Ferrer was hit by a pitch for the 22nd time this season, third-most in FSU single-season history. He leads the ACC in HBPs this year.
- Ferrer also had the first outfield assist of his career on a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Albert added his first outfield assist of the year in game two.
- In game one, Parker Messick ran his scoreless innings streak at Dick Howser to 30.0 before Miami’s home run in the second inning. In that span, he struck out 54 batters, with two walks.
- Bryce Hubbart improved to 8-1 with a 2.62 ERA. Wyatt Crowell earned his second save of the week (and his career) and struck out a career-best seven batters.