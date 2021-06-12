Florida State Men's Track and Field conclude NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Track & Field men concluded the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon with 23.5 points. Five men closed the meet with First Team All-America honors and the Seminoles finished 10th in the team standings.

“Gutsy effort by the men,” said head coach Bob Braman. “We left it all out there, we just got to find a way to stay healthy in the final meet. Top 10 finish at the National Championship is something to be proud of. Proud of the work of everyone, our coaches and support staff. Climbing back to the Top 10 is progress made.”

Florida State opened the day on the track with a third place podium finish in the 4x100m relay. The squad formed by Taylor Banks, Kasaun James, Don’drea Swint and Jo’Vaughn Martin recorded a season best time of 38.60 to secure their bronze medals at the NCAA Championships. The quartet were also the first Noles to receive First Team All-America honors on the day.

After the relay, Martin had a quick break before he was back on the track contesting the 100-meters. Alongside Martin was Banks as he was competing in his first outdoor national meet individual final. Despite the slow start Martin surged to the front to record a 10.12 fourth place finish and second First Team All-American honor. Banks suffered an injury to his hamstring halfway through the race but pushed through to finish eighth overall and First Team All-American with the time of 10.35.

In the meantime, Jordan Wesner was competing in the high jump. In his final national meet, the senior logged a mark of 2.20 meters for an eighth place finish and First Team All-America honors to close out his collegiate career.

Back on the track, Martin was lining up for his third and final event of the day in the 200-meters. The Houston, Texas native clocked a time of 20.96 to place seventh overall earning his third First Team All-America accolade.

The action continues Saturday from Eugene as the women will compete in the final rounds to close out the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

