Florida State men's tennis falls to No. 2 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Facing its sixth ranked opponent in 14 days, the FSU men’s tennis team faced the toughest task yet on the road Sunday at No. 2 Florida. The weather forced the match indoors after a 30-minute delay and it was UF that came away with the 7-0 win.

The Seminoles put up a serious challenge in doubles. Loris Pourroy and Marcus Walters pulled off a big upset taking down the nation’s 45th-ranked doubles team 6-3 and Andreja Petrovic and Chase Wood nearly secured the point for FSU before falling 5-7.

In singles, the Seminoles faced five players ranked in the ITA top 100. On five of the six singles courts, FSU was facing a player ranked higher than his opponent. Pourroy took the #8 player to three sets (6-3, 0-6, 2-6) and Richard Thongoana also went three sets with the ITA’s No. 85 (6-4, 5-7, 1-6) player but neither could pull off the upset.

The men return home next weekend for two matches. No. 46 Notre Dame comes to town Friday, March 26 for a 5:30 p.m. match. Then the Noles will host Louisville Sunday, March 18 for a noon contest.

