Florida State men's golf team wins Seminole Intercollegiate tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's golf team won the Seminole Intercollegiate tournament Tuesday at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

During the three round tournament, the host Seminoles shot 14-under-par 850.

As a team, Florida State posted the lowest score for each round of the tournament as the Seminoles won by 38 shots.

North Alabama was second as it shot 24-over-par 888, while Ole Miss was third as it shot 27-over-par 891.

Fifteen teams and 81 athletes competed during the tournament.

Individually, Florida State's Gray Albright shot under par for all three rounds of the tournament as he won the individual tournament championship by shooting 10-under-par 206.

Albright's teammates Frederik Kjettrup and Luke Clanton finished tied for second place at 5-under-par 211.

Mississippi's Hugo Townsend was fourth at 3-under-par 213 for the tournament, while FSU's Brett Roberts was fifth at 1-under-par 215 for the tournament.

FSU, the eighth ranked men's golf team in the nation, had six golfers finish in the top 10 of the tournament.