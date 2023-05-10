Florida State men's golf team preparing for NCAA regional tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men's golf team is preparing to compete in the NCAA Division I men's golf regional tournament at the Institute Golf Club in Morgan Hill, Calif.

The tournament is May 15-17 in northern California.

FSU is the No. 2 seed in the regional and will clash with No. 1 seed Pepperdine, No. 3 seed Mississippi State, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 Missouri, No. 8 BYU, No. 9 North Carolina State, No. 10 California, No. 11 University of North Carolina at Charlotte, No. 12 Grand Canyon, No. 13 Northern Colorado.

According to FSU athletics, the top five teams and low individuals not on the top five teams from the regional will advance to the national final tournament at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz May 26-31.