Florida State men’s golf team leads after opening round of Seminole Intercollegiate tournament

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University men’s golf team was the only team that shot under par during the opening round of the Seminole Intercollegiate golf tournament Monday at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

As a team, the Seminoles, the tournament host, shot 6-under-par 282.

Mississippi is second at even par 288 and North Alabama is third at 2-over-par 290.

The tournament features 15 teams.

Individually, Ole Miss’ Hugo Townsend is atop the leaderboard after the first round as he shot 4-under-par 68.

Florida State’s Gray Albright, Frederik Kjettrup and Luke Clanton are all tied for second place as the trio each shot 3-under-par 69 during the opening round.

Indiana University’s Drew Salyers is fifth at 2-under-par 70.

FSU’s Cole Anderson shot 1-under-par 71 as he is tied with three other athletes in seventh place, while teammate Patrick McCann posted an even par round of 72 to be tied for 10th place with five other golfers.

FSU athletics said because the start of the first round was delayed because of weather conditions, the second round began late Monday.

The second round was suspended due to darkness. The second and third rounds are scheduled to be completed Tuesday.