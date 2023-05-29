Florida State men's golf team advances at NCAA national tournament

The seventh-seeded Florida State Men’s Golf team is moving on to the fourth and final round of stroke play, recording a 2-over par 282 in Sunday’s third round of the NCAA Championships held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Seminoles are tied for eighth overall at 13-over (284-287-282), placing within the Top 15 cutline to advance.

Monday’s final round of stroke play, where only the Top eight advance, will be televised live on the GOLF Channel from 5-9 p.m. ET. The top eight will advance to match play which begins Tuesday.

Florida State was led by more clutch golf from redshirt junior Cole Anderson, whose two consecutive birdies late in his round on holes 15 and 16 gave FSU a huge boost after it was flirting with the cut line. The Camden, Maine, native shook off a triple bogey on the long par-4 seventh hole to card an even-par 70, a career low in NCAA Championship play.

Junior Brett Roberts had a clean sheet all afternoon, producing 18 pars in another even round for the Seminoles. The Coral Springs, Fla., native has been FSU’s leader in Scottsdale, sitting at 23rd place at 2-over.

Freshman Luke Clanton had a good score of 1-over 71 in the third round, producing only one bogey while the rest were pars.

Freshman Jack Bigham had another count scoring as he delivered a 1-over 71, which included two big back-nine birdies that were big for the Seminoles down the stretch.

Junior Frederik Kjettrup shot a 5-over 75 on Sunday.

Illinois leads the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championships so far at 6-under. The other advancing schools include Pepperdine (-3), Florida (-1), North Carolina (+1), Georgia Tech (+2), Stanford (+10), Arizona State (+11), FSU (+13), Vanderbilt (+13), Virginia (+14), Auburn (+16), Texas A&M (+17), Alabama (+21), Georgia (+24) and a tie-breaker between Ohio State (+26) and Texas Tech (+26).

Florida State begins play on Monday at 2:06 p.m. ET/11:06 a.m. MT with Kjettrup teeing off first.

