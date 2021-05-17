Watch
Florida State men's golf opens up six-stroke lead after day one of NCAA Regionals

Florida A&M in 12th
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 17, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's golf team opened up a six-stroke lead following day one of the NCAA Regionals at the Seminole Leacy Golf Club.

Senior John Park currently sits in a three-way tie for 2nd after shooting -5 on openinig day.

Florida A&M, in their first NCAA Regional in program history are in 12th place as a team. MEAC conference champion Mulbe Dillard is in a tie for 44th place shooting +2.

Full individual/team results can be found here: NCAA Men's Golf Regionals - Tallahassee

