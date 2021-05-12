Florida State men's golf looks to take advantage of playing on home course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There is no place like home, and the Florida State men's golf team hopes to take full advantage of that next week when they welcome in 13 other teams to the Tallahassee for an NCAA Regional.

The thing is, the Seminoles don't know how they'll play at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, their renovated golf course, because they haven't played there in a tournament setting yet this season. Head coach Trey Jones doesn't anticipate anyone running away with a regional, and the biggest thing for his team? They've had to grow up quick. Not having a fall season impacted everyone but ACC Player of the Year John Pak.

"We have four new players in the line-up that didn't know what our expectations were, didn't know how we traveled, what we did during the week, so they got a crash course," he said. "Normally we use the fall season for that and then you readjust November and December and by the time the spring comes out, you're ready to go."

The Tallahassee Regional starts play on Monday.